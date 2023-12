Thursday, Dec. 14 EAST Duquesne 89, Longwood 69 SOUTH Austin Peay 72, Fisk 64 Campbell 99, Lancaster Bible 28 FIU…

Thursday, Dec. 14

EAST

Duquesne 89, Longwood 69

SOUTH

Austin Peay 72, Fisk 64

Campbell 99, Lancaster Bible 28

FIU 65, FAU 62

Georgia Southern 81, Charleston Southern 59

Tennessee Tech 104, Tenn. Wesleyan 43

MIDWEST

Bradley 79, Quincy 73

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 99, Delaware St. 37

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.