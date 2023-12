Sunday, Dec. 10 EAST Boston College 88, Siena 59 Iona 60, Sacred Heart 50 UMass 64, Mass.-Lowell 52 SOUTH Duke…

Sunday, Dec. 10

EAST

Boston College 88, Siena 59

Iona 60, Sacred Heart 50

UMass 64, Mass.-Lowell 52

SOUTH

Duke 82, Florida Gulf Coast 63

FAR WEST

UCLA 95, Florida St. 78

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.