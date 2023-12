Saturday, Dec. 2 EAST Loyola (Md.) 63, Mount St. Mary’s 42 Saint Joseph’s 84, North Florida 65 West Virginia 90,…

Saturday, Dec. 2

EAST

Loyola (Md.) 63, Mount St. Mary’s 42

Saint Joseph’s 84, North Florida 65

West Virginia 90, St. Bonaventure 50

MIDWEST

W. Michigan 61, Davenport 48

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.