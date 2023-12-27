Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue River Valley 65, Cambridge City Lincoln 39 Boone Grove 62, Rensselaer 58 Franklin 61, Shelbyville 40…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue River Valley 65, Cambridge City Lincoln 39

Boone Grove 62, Rensselaer 58

Franklin 61, Shelbyville 40

Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 57, Woodlan 53

Indpls Washington 77, Eminence 37

New Albany 69, Seymour 67

Sheridan 71, Alexandria 59

Tri-Township 57, Attica 40

Bismarck-Henning (Ill.) Tournament=

Pool Play=

BHRA, Ill. 78, IMSA 18

Payson Seymour, Ill. 46, IMSA 34

Delta Tournament=

Consolation=

Columbia City 71, Winchester 50

Tippecanoe Valley 67, Ft. Wayne South 52

First Round=

Delta 71, Winchester 27

Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Columbia City 47

Muncie Central 55, Tippecanoe Valley 53

Northeastern 55, Ft. Wayne South 46

Semifinal=

Delta 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 33

Northeastern 55, Muncie Central 54

East Noble Tournament=

Championship=

E. Noble 56, Fremont 41

First Round=

E. Noble 63, Garrett 39

Fremont 64, Glenn 59

Third Place=

Glenn 55, Garrett 47

Edinburgh Tournament=

Consolation=

Borden 61, S. Decatur 52

Union Co. 64, Victory 17

First Round=

Austin 68, S. Decatur 48

Edinburgh 60, Victory 28

Hauser 50, Borden 46

Jac-Cen-Del 61, Union Co. 58

Semifinal=

Hauser 68, Austin 50

Jac-Cen-Del 53, Edinburgh 33

Hebron Tournament=

First Round=

Hebron 58, Tri-County 38

Highland Tournament=

Consolation=

Kankakee Valley 56, Andrean 54

First Round=

Griffith 51, Kankakee Valley 29

Lafayette Jeff 52, Andrean 46

Semifinal=

Lafayette Jeff 56, Griffith 48

Homestead Tournament=

Pool A=

Hamilton Southeastern 61, Valparaiso 45

Hamilton Southeastern 64, Mishawaka Marian 54

Mishawaka Marian 56, Homestead 43

Valparaiso 62, Homestead 51

Pool B=

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 68, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 65

Munster 61, Zionsville 42

Munster 63, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 53

Zionsville 72, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 70

LaPorte Tournament=

Consolation=

Lowell 61, Michigan City Marquette 57

First Round=

LaPorte 71, Lowell 47

Logansport 69, Michigan City Marquette 54

Semifinal=

LaPorte 65, Logansport 50

Miami County Invitational=

First Round=

Maconaquah 78, Caston 56

Peru 93, N. Miami 61

Mitchell Tournament=

Pool A=

Mitchell 51, White River Valley 44

Mitchell 56, New Washington 33

White River Valley 45, New Washington 32

Pool B=

Franklin Co. 31, Shoals 27

Franklin Co. 37, Salem 31

Shoals 51, Salem 34

Monrovia Tournament=

Championship=

S. Putnam 75, Monrovia 62

First Round=

Monrovia 75, Mooresville Christian 67

S. Putnam 53, Eastern (Greene) 49

Third Place=

Eastern (Greene) 64, Mooresville Christian 38

New Castle Tournament=

Championship=

Decatur Central 64, New Castle 60

First Round=

Decatur Central 57, Norwell 45

New Castle 48, Triton Central 44

Third Place=

Norwell 47, Triton Central 40

Noblesville Tournament=

Championship=

Noblesville 56, Crown Point 55, OT

First Round=

Crown Point 70, Castle 60

Noblesville 54, McCutcheon 25

Third Place=

Castle 76, McCutcheon 41

Rich Twp. (Ill.) Tournament=

Harvey Thornton, Ill. 60, Hammond Noll 39

Sevierville (Tenn.) Tournament=

First Round=

Monroe Co., Ky. 67, S. Dearborn 49

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Consolation=

Bloomfield 60, Northview 57

Casey-Westfield, Ill. 51, Shakamak 41

Greencastle 60, Cloverdale 47

W. Vigo 58, Robinson, Ill. 52

Quarterfinal=

Marshall, Ill. 67, Edgewood 55

Parke Heritage 56, Linton 36

Terre Haute North 57, S. Vermillion 47, OT

Terre Haute South 63, Sullivan 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.