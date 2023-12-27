Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue River Valley 65, Cambridge City Lincoln 39
Boone Grove 62, Rensselaer 58
Franklin 61, Shelbyville 40
Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 57, Woodlan 53
Indpls Washington 77, Eminence 37
New Albany 69, Seymour 67
Sheridan 71, Alexandria 59
Tri-Township 57, Attica 40
Bismarck-Henning (Ill.) Tournament=
Pool Play=
BHRA, Ill. 78, IMSA 18
Payson Seymour, Ill. 46, IMSA 34
Delta Tournament=
Consolation=
Columbia City 71, Winchester 50
Tippecanoe Valley 67, Ft. Wayne South 52
First Round=
Delta 71, Winchester 27
Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Columbia City 47
Muncie Central 55, Tippecanoe Valley 53
Northeastern 55, Ft. Wayne South 46
Semifinal=
Delta 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 33
Northeastern 55, Muncie Central 54
East Noble Tournament=
Championship=
E. Noble 56, Fremont 41
First Round=
E. Noble 63, Garrett 39
Fremont 64, Glenn 59
Third Place=
Glenn 55, Garrett 47
Edinburgh Tournament=
Consolation=
Borden 61, S. Decatur 52
Union Co. 64, Victory 17
First Round=
Austin 68, S. Decatur 48
Edinburgh 60, Victory 28
Hauser 50, Borden 46
Jac-Cen-Del 61, Union Co. 58
Semifinal=
Hauser 68, Austin 50
Jac-Cen-Del 53, Edinburgh 33
Hebron Tournament=
First Round=
Hebron 58, Tri-County 38
Highland Tournament=
Consolation=
Kankakee Valley 56, Andrean 54
First Round=
Griffith 51, Kankakee Valley 29
Lafayette Jeff 52, Andrean 46
Semifinal=
Lafayette Jeff 56, Griffith 48
Homestead Tournament=
Pool A=
Hamilton Southeastern 61, Valparaiso 45
Hamilton Southeastern 64, Mishawaka Marian 54
Mishawaka Marian 56, Homestead 43
Valparaiso 62, Homestead 51
Pool B=
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 68, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 65
Munster 61, Zionsville 42
Munster 63, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 53
Zionsville 72, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 70
LaPorte Tournament=
Consolation=
Lowell 61, Michigan City Marquette 57
First Round=
LaPorte 71, Lowell 47
Logansport 69, Michigan City Marquette 54
Semifinal=
LaPorte 65, Logansport 50
Miami County Invitational=
First Round=
Maconaquah 78, Caston 56
Peru 93, N. Miami 61
Mitchell Tournament=
Pool A=
Mitchell 51, White River Valley 44
Mitchell 56, New Washington 33
White River Valley 45, New Washington 32
Pool B=
Franklin Co. 31, Shoals 27
Franklin Co. 37, Salem 31
Shoals 51, Salem 34
Monrovia Tournament=
Championship=
S. Putnam 75, Monrovia 62
First Round=
Monrovia 75, Mooresville Christian 67
S. Putnam 53, Eastern (Greene) 49
Third Place=
Eastern (Greene) 64, Mooresville Christian 38
New Castle Tournament=
Championship=
Decatur Central 64, New Castle 60
First Round=
Decatur Central 57, Norwell 45
New Castle 48, Triton Central 44
Third Place=
Norwell 47, Triton Central 40
Noblesville Tournament=
Championship=
Noblesville 56, Crown Point 55, OT
First Round=
Crown Point 70, Castle 60
Noblesville 54, McCutcheon 25
Third Place=
Castle 76, McCutcheon 41
Rich Twp. (Ill.) Tournament=
Harvey Thornton, Ill. 60, Hammond Noll 39
Sevierville (Tenn.) Tournament=
First Round=
Monroe Co., Ky. 67, S. Dearborn 49
Wabash Valley Tournament=
Consolation=
Bloomfield 60, Northview 57
Casey-Westfield, Ill. 51, Shakamak 41
Greencastle 60, Cloverdale 47
W. Vigo 58, Robinson, Ill. 52
Quarterfinal=
Marshall, Ill. 67, Edgewood 55
Parke Heritage 56, Linton 36
Terre Haute North 57, S. Vermillion 47, OT
Terre Haute South 63, Sullivan 38
