Vincent Cavin hired as assistant to US coach Gregg Berhalter

CHICAGO (AP) — Vincent Cavin was hired Friday as an assistant to U.S. men’s head coach Gregg Berhalter. The 48-year-old…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Vincent Cavin was hired Friday as an assistant to U.S. men’s head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The 48-year-old Cavin had been with the Swiss soccer association as an assistant coach on the men’s national team since 2014.

Cavin joins a staff that includes assistant coaches B.J. Callaghan and Mikey Varas and goalkeeper coach Fabian Otte.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.