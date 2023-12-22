CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Vincent Cavin hired as assistant to US coach Gregg Berhalter

The Associated Press

December 22, 2023, 11:17 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Vincent Cavin was hired Friday as an assistant to U.S. men’s head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The 48-year-old Cavin had been with the Swiss soccer association as an assistant coach on the men’s national team since 2014.

Cavin joins a staff that includes assistant coaches B.J. Callaghan and Mikey Varas and goalkeeper coach Fabian Otte.

