USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Dec. 3, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Michigan (51) (13-0) 1535 2 2. Washington (8) (13-0) 1482 3 3. Florida State (13-0) 1358 4 4. Texas (12-1) 1351 7 4. Alabama (3) (12-1) 1351 8 6. Georgia (12-1) 1275 1 7. Ohio State (11-1) 1187 6 8. Oregon (11-2) 1092 5 9. Missouri (10-2) 1023 9 10. Penn State (10-2) 952 10 11. Mississippi (10-2) 932 11 12. Oklahoma (10-2) 898 12 13. LSU (9-3) 796 13 14. Arizona (9-3) 707 15 15. Louisville (10-3) 642 14 16. Notre Dame (9-3) 633 16 17. Iowa (10-3) 426 17 18. North Carolina State (9-3) 423 20 19. SMU (11-2) 375 24 20. Liberty (13-0) 315 22 21. Oklahoma State (9-4) 299 19 22. Oregon State (8-4) 295 21 23. Tennessee (8-4) 226 23 24. Tulane (11-2) 139 18 25. James Madison (11-1) 114 25

Dropped out: None.

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson (8-4) 107; Troy (11-2) 66; Kansas State (8-4) 64; Utah (8-4) 36; Kansas (8-4) 17; West Virginia (8-4) 8; Miami (Ohio) (11-2) 8; Toledo (11-2) 7; Boise State (8-5) 7; San Jose State (7-5) 3; New Mexico State (10-4) 1.

