USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Dec. 3, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Michigan (51)
|(13-0)
|1535
|2
|2. Washington (8)
|(13-0)
|1482
|3
|3. Florida State
|(13-0)
|1358
|4
|4. Texas
|(12-1)
|1351
|7
|4. Alabama (3)
|(12-1)
|1351
|8
|6. Georgia
|(12-1)
|1275
|1
|7. Ohio State
|(11-1)
|1187
|6
|8. Oregon
|(11-2)
|1092
|5
|9. Missouri
|(10-2)
|1023
|9
|10. Penn State
|(10-2)
|952
|10
|11. Mississippi
|(10-2)
|932
|11
|12. Oklahoma
|(10-2)
|898
|12
|13. LSU
|(9-3)
|796
|13
|14. Arizona
|(9-3)
|707
|15
|15. Louisville
|(10-3)
|642
|14
|16. Notre Dame
|(9-3)
|633
|16
|17. Iowa
|(10-3)
|426
|17
|18. North Carolina State
|(9-3)
|423
|20
|19. SMU
|(11-2)
|375
|24
|20. Liberty
|(13-0)
|315
|22
|21. Oklahoma State
|(9-4)
|299
|19
|22. Oregon State
|(8-4)
|295
|21
|23. Tennessee
|(8-4)
|226
|23
|24. Tulane
|(11-2)
|139
|18
|25. James Madison
|(11-1)
|114
|25
Dropped out: None.
Others Receiving Votes: Clemson (8-4) 107; Troy (11-2) 66; Kansas State (8-4) 64; Utah (8-4) 36; Kansas (8-4) 17; West Virginia (8-4) 8; Miami (Ohio) (11-2) 8; Toledo (11-2) 7; Boise State (8-5) 7; San Jose State (7-5) 3; New Mexico State (10-4) 1.
