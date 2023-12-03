Live Radio
USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

December 3, 2023, 12:19 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Dec. 3, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Michigan (51) (13-0) 1535 2
2. Washington (8) (13-0) 1482 3
3. Florida State (13-0) 1358 4
4. Texas (12-1) 1351 7
4. Alabama (3) (12-1) 1351 8
6. Georgia (12-1) 1275 1
7. Ohio State (11-1) 1187 6
8. Oregon (11-2) 1092 5
9. Missouri (10-2) 1023 9
10. Penn State (10-2) 952 10
11. Mississippi (10-2) 932 11
12. Oklahoma (10-2) 898 12
13. LSU (9-3) 796 13
14. Arizona (9-3) 707 15
15. Louisville (10-3) 642 14
16. Notre Dame (9-3) 633 16
17. Iowa (10-3) 426 17
18. North Carolina State (9-3) 423 20
19. SMU (11-2) 375 24
20. Liberty (13-0) 315 22
21. Oklahoma State (9-4) 299 19
22. Oregon State (8-4) 295 21
23. Tennessee (8-4) 226 23
24. Tulane (11-2) 139 18
25. James Madison (11-1) 114 25

Dropped out: None.

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson (8-4) 107; Troy (11-2) 66; Kansas State (8-4) 64; Utah (8-4) 36; Kansas (8-4) 17; West Virginia (8-4) 8; Miami (Ohio) (11-2) 8; Toledo (11-2) 7; Boise State (8-5) 7; San Jose State (7-5) 3; New Mexico State (10-4) 1.

