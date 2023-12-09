US Olympian Kaysha Love wins World Cup debut as pilot, prevailing in monobob event

LA PLAGNE, France (AP) — U.S. Olympic bobsledder Kaysha Love won her World Cup driving debut on Saturday, rallying in…

LA PLAGNE, France (AP) — U.S. Olympic bobsledder Kaysha Love won her World Cup driving debut on Saturday, rallying in the second heat to prevail in a women’s monobob event.

Love was fifth after the first heat, then had the fastest time in the second heat. She finished two runs in 2 minutes, 7.92 seconds, or 0.21 seconds better than runner-up Melanie Hasler of Switzerland.

A Utah native and former track standout at UNLV, Love is in her first full season as a World Cup pilot after making the 2022 Olympics as a push athlete with driver Kaillie Humphries. They won three World Cup races together with Love in the push role.

Love drove in six races last season on the North American Cup tour, a mostly developmental circuit — and was last or next-to-last among the finishers of every race. But she had three wins in four NAC races at her home track in Lake Placid, New York, last month, building momentum for the World Cup season.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.