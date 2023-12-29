Britain and Spain earn United Cup wins on opening day in Australia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Kati Boulter and Cameron Norrie helped Britain beat host Australia 2-1 on the opening day of…

Mixed teams from 18 countries are playing in Perth and Sydney in what doubles as a warmup for the Australian Open. The format is a men’s and women’s singles match and a mixed doubles.

Boulter gave Britain a decisive 2-0 lead in the opening Group C match in Perth when she beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-4. Norrie earlier silenced a packed home crowd by defeating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2).

“I really had to dig deep and play very brave in that third set,” Norrie said. “It is always tough playing Alex. He is a good friend of mine and we always have battles. I knew I would have to run a lot and I did. It was a great atmosphere.”

Matthew Ebden and Storm Hunter gave Australia a consolation win in the mixed doubles against Boulter and Neal Skupski.

Earlier in the opening Group A match in Perth, Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Sara Sorribes Tormo won the decisive mixed doubles against Brazilian pair Beatriz Haddad Maia and Marcelo Melo 6-4, 7-5.

Haddad Maia had beaten Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (1), 6-2 after Davidovich Fokina dispatched Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-4, 6-0.

Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek is representing Poland, and men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic is leading Serbia.

Serbia will take on China on Sunday in Perth and the Czech Republic on Tuesday in the group stage, with Djokovic set to face 58th-ranked Zhang Zhizhen and No. 31 Jiri Lehecka in his singles.

Djokovic won three Grand Slam singles titles this year, missing out on only Wimbledon. He’s preparing to try and win the Australian Open for a record-extending 11th time.

On his arrival in Perth, he reiterated he has no plans to retire.

“I hope it’s not (the) last (time), to be honest. I mean I always look forward coming back to Australia,” Djokovic said. “I always felt like I played my best tennis over the years (here) and had great support.”

Djokovic last visited Perth in 2013 when he played at the Hopman Cup.

“I remember every single time I played in Perth it was great attendance, people love tennis, people love sport in Australia in general,” he said. “I don’t expect anything less this time, and I’m sure it’s going to be a blast for all of us.”

