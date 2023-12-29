Tyler Herro scores 26 points, short-handed Heat beat Warriors 114-102 for 4th straight win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Herro had 26 points and seven rebounds to help the short-handed Miami Heat beat the…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Herro had 26 points and seven rebounds to help the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Golden State Warriors 114-102 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Star forward Jimmy Butler sat out his fourth straight game because of a strained left calf, while Kyle Lowry (soreness), Caleb Martin (sprained right ankle) and Josh Richardson (back discomfort) also were unavailable for the Heat.

Jamal Cain added 18 points and six rebounds and Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points apiece as Miami kicked off a five-game West Coast swing.

“It’s just a testament to our gratitude, the guys’ next-man-up mentality,” Herro said. “Just coming in here and being able to fulfill guys that are out, being able to fulfill those spots.”

Even knowing the Heat were not at full strength, coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors were bracing for a tough one.

“They played good games, they played hard, and that’s what coach was preaching before the game: They are going to come out even harder than they would if they had their starters,” said Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Golden State.

The Warriors, who had won eight games in a row at Chase Center after opening the season 1-6 on their home floor, lost in San Francisco for the first time since Nov. 18 against Oklahoma City. Golden State dropped back under .500 overall at 15-16.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson scored 13 points each for the Warriors. Curry was held off the board until he hit a 3-pointer with 3:44 remaining in the second quarter. The star guard had taken only three shots before breaking through, held to a more passive role by the defense.

Moses Moody and Andrew Wiggins each had 11 points as the Warriors were limited to 37-of-88 (42%) shooting. They were 8 of 33 (24.2%) from 3-point range.

Golden State entered the day averaging an NBA-best 47.4 rebounds per game, but Miami held a 44-43 advantage on the glass. That’s one aspect of the Heat’s game — along with their overall physicality — that Spoelstra would like to see hold strong over the course of their road trip.

“You want to set the tone right from the get-go,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “For the most part, I thought our guys brought that kind of effort, energy, toughness and physicality.”

