Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar adds the Giro d’Italia to his 2024 program

MILAN (AP) — Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar announced Sunday that he has added the Giro d’Italia to his program for the upcoming season.

The Slovenian cyclist made the announcement together with Giro organizers, who said that Pogacar still plans to ride the Tour in 2024.

“Andiamo (Let’s go),” Pogacar said in a brief video posted on social media.

Pogacar won the Tour in 2020 and 2021 and finished runner-up to Jonas Vingegaard in the last two editions. He has never competed in the Giro.

No rider has won the Giro and Tour in the same year since Marco Pantani accomplished the double in 1998.

Next year’s Giro starts near Turin on May 4 and ends in Rome next to the Colosseum on May 26.

