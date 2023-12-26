Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired RHP Cody Morris from Cleveland in exchange for OF…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired RHP Cody Morris from Cleveland in exchange for OF Estevan Florial.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Conner Capel on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CRDINALS — Released CB Marco Wilson. Released TE John Samuel Shenker from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Frank Ginda to the practice squad. Released P Pat O’Donnell from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed P Matt Haack to the practice squad. Placed QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve. Promoted QB P.J. Walker from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed S Kareem Jackson off waivers from Denver. Placed S Jimmie Ward on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Julian Blackmon on injured reserve. Signed S Henry Black from the Pittsburgh practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Matt Barkley from the N.Y. Giants practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released RB Darrell Henderson from the practice squad. Signed LS Alex Matheson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Devin Asiasi, LB Tae Crowder, DT David Moa and DBs Darius Phillips and Kendall Sheffield to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed RB Jaret Patterson to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled Fs Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik and D Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Daemon Hunt and F Jake Lucchini from Iowa (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled Fs Angus Crookshank and Jiri Smejkal from Belleville (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Colorado F Jason Polin for three games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent during a Dec. 23 game against Calgary.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled Ds Connor Corcoran and Xavier Bernard from Fort Wayen (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS —Returned G Parker Gahagen to Reading (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Max Martin from Greenville (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned C Grant Cruikshank to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Morgan Adams-Moisan on injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Assigned Fs Louis Boudon and Maxim Cajkovic by Iowa (AHL). Placed F Max Johnson on reserve and Fs Justin Michaelian and Will Calverley on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Assigned D Nicolas Savoie by Rochester (AHL). Placed D Brandon Fortunato on reserve and D Jacob Panetta on injured reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Connor Doherty on injured reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Assigned F Grankt Cruikshank by Toronto (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the departure of Director of Football Operations Marco Antonio Garces.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.