Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 60, Wood River 45

Arcadia-Loup City 49, Anselmo-Merna 27

Cambridge 58, Southern Valley 52

Elkhorn Valley 60, Madison 21

Lewiston 34, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32

Malcolm 66, North Bend Central 53

Norris 79, Wahoo 74

Oakland-Craig 56, Clarkson-Leigh 43

Ord 51, West Holt 46

Platteview 60, Plattsmouth 33

Seward 62, Lincoln Christian 51

Shelton 68, Pleasanton 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39, Sandhills Valley 25

Yutan 42, Arlington 41

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Hitchcock County 48, Southwest 42

Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 47

