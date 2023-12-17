Trocheck rallies Rangers to 2-1 win over Bruins in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored his second goal of the game 2:03 into overtime and the New York Rangers…

BOSTON (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored his second goal of the game 2:03 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 Saturday night in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s top two teams.

Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves for the Rangers, who have won three of their last four games. New York is tied with Boston with 43 points atop the conference, but the Rangers have two more wins.

Trent Frederic scored for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots. Boston had won five of its last seven games.

COYOTES 2, SABRES 0

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 29 saves for his first shutout of the season, Clayton Keller scored his 10th goal of the year and Arizona beat Buffalo.

The Coyotes have won two straight after losing four in a row, and also got a bit of revenge after falling to the Sabres 5-2 on Monday in Buffalo.

It was Vejmelka’s first win since Oct. 21 and he improved to 3-7-2 for the season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen finished with 21 saves for buffalo

FLYERS 1, RED WINGS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Samuel Ersson stopped 34 shots for his third career shutout and Cam York scored to lead Philadelphia past Detroit.

Ersson was in net with starting goalie Carter Hart out with an illness. The 24-year-old goalie from Sweden had 12 saves in the second period for the suddenly streaking Flyers and held strong at the end when the Red Wings used an extra attacker.

Alex Lyon stopped 14 shots in 15 attempts before he left in the second period with an unspecified injury for the Red Wings. Lyon blocked a shot, stumbled out of the crease and awkwardly fell backward. He was replaced by Ville Husso, who stopped all 18 shots he faced.

BLUES 4, STARS 3, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colton Parayko scored 37 seconds into overtime, lifting St. Louis past Dallas.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists, Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who won their second straight after a four-game skid. Jordan Binnington had 20 saves to improve to 10-9-1.

It was the second straight win for interim coach Drew Bannister, who took over behind the bench after Craig Berube was fired Tuesday night.

Mason Marchment, Ty Dellandrea and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 30 shots.

WILD 2, CANUCKS 1, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in the shootout and Minnesota beat Vancouver.

Frederick Gaudreau scored in regulation and Filip Gustavsson made 35 saves as the Wild won their third in a row and are now 7-2 under coach John Hynes.

Teddy Blueger scored for Vancouver, while Casey DeSmith stopped 30 shots in goal. The Canucks had won four in a row.

KRAKEN 3, KINGS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of a shootout and Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak.

Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar scored in regulation as the Kings improved to 12-1-1 on the road this season. Cam Talbot made 17 saves through overtime.

Adam Larsson and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in regulation for Seattle, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Joey Daccord stopped 36 shots.

Adrian Kempe, Arthur Kaliyev and Trevor Lewis also scored in the tiebreaker for the Kings, and Kailer Yamamoto, Yanni Gourde and Matty Beniers tallied for the Kraken.

PREDATORS 3, CAPITALS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colton Sissons, Philip Tomasino and Yakov Trenin scored goals to help Nashville win its fourth straight.

Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators, who have won seven of their last eight games. Saros has won a career-high six consecutive starts.

T.J. Oshie scored and Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves for Washington, which had its four-game point streak snapped.

FLAMES 4, LIGHTNING 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich scored for the fifth consecutive game as Calgary snapped a four-game skid.

A.J. Greer, MacKenzie Weegar, and Connor Zary also scored for the Flames, and Jordan Oesterle had two assists. Dan Vladar had 31 stops.

Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos scored for Tampa Bay, while NHL scoring leader Nikita Kucherov chipped in with two assists as the Lightning finished 2-3-0 on their trip. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves.

CANADIENS 5, ISLANDERS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson scored twice as Montreal held on to beat New York.

Cole Caufield, Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak also scored for Montreal, while Sean Monahan, Nick Suzuki and Justin Barron each had two assists. Sam Montembeault stopped 30 shots as the Canadiens won for just the second time in their last 10 home games.

Brock Nelson had two goals, Bo Horvat also scored, and Noah Dobson had three assists for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov finished with 36 saves. It was New York’s first regulation loss in December.

DEVILS 6, BLUE JACKETS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jack Hughes scored goals for his second career hat trick to lead New Jersey past Columbus.

Tyler Toffoli and Nico Hischier each had a goal and an assist, Erik Haula also scored, and Jesper Bratt added three assists to extend his point streak to seven games. Akira Schmid stopped 23 shots for the Devils, who won their second in a row and for the eighth time in 10 games to jump over Washington for fifth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Kirill Marchenko, Yegor Chinakhov and Alexandre Texier scored and Daniil Tarasov stopped 23 shots in his first start this year for Columbus, which has lost five of its last seven games.

PANTHERS 5, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist as Florida bounced back from two consecutive shutouts.

Sam Bennett had a goal and two assists and Brandon Montour and Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers, while Sergei Bobrovsky had 38 saves.

Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers who have now lost two straight following an eight-game winning streak. Calvin Pickard finished with 34 saves.

JETS 6, AVALANCHE 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and Alex Iafallo broke an 18-game goal-scoring drought as Winnipeg beat Colorado.

Iafallo also had an assist that halted a 13-game pointless skid. Vladislav Namestnikov and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and assist, Nino Niederreiter scored and Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele both had two assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves as the Jets, who have won six of seven, set a franchise record by holding opponents to two goals or fewer in seven consecutive games.

Jonathan Drouin and Jack Johnson scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists to extend his point streak to 14 games (six goals, 17 assists). Ivan Prosvetov stopped 19 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 7, PENGUINS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 38 shots for his first shutout of the season, Max Domi had a goal and two assists, and Toronto beat Pittsburgh.

Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Matthew Knies each had a goal and an assist, and John Tavares, Noah Gregor and Bobby McMann also scored for the Maple Leafs. Tyler Bertuzzi had three assists to help Toronto extend its point streak to nine games (6-0-3).

Jones, making his third appearance and second start this season, got his 29th career shutout as the Maple Leafs spoiled former general manager Kyle Dubas’ return to Toronto.

Tristan Jarry started in goal for Pittsburgh and was pulled early in the second period after giving up four goals on 14 shots. Alec Nedeljkovic came on and finished with 18 saves the rest of the way.

