Tim Ream and Fulham agree to 1-year contract extension through 2024-25 season

LONDON (AP) — United States defender Tim Ream and Fulham agreed Friday to a one-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

The 36-year-old from St. Louis joined the Cottagers for the 2015-16 season. On Oct. 7, Ream became the 28th player to make 300 appearances for the club, the first since Simon Morgan on April 5, 1997.

“To be somewhere for as long as I have, it takes a lot of hard work,” Ream said in a statement. “To be able to say you are looking at being at a place like this for 10 years is not something that happens very often these days. To be someone who has that opportunity is a great feeling. It fills me with pride to continue to adapt, to continue this rollercoaster that is football.”

Ream has been with Fulham for three promotions to the Premier League and two relegations. Fulham is in the top tier for the second straight season.

A member of last year’s U.S. World Cup roster, Ream has made 55 international appearances dating to 2010.

