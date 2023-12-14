Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Lugo on a two-year…

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Lugo on a two-year contract. Acquired RHP Ryan Brady and INF Cam DeVanney from Milwaukee in exchange for RHP Taylor Clarke.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Mahle on a two-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Wynns on a contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Jung Hoo Lee on a six-year contract.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS: Signed INF Juan Kelly.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS: Signed RHP Tyler Luneke to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS: Signed INF Tommy Caufield to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS: Exercised the 2024 contract options on OFs Jake Boone, Paul Coumoulos, Dan Robinson and Bren Spillane, RHPs Derrick Edington, Tyler LaPorte, Justin Miller, Kevin Pindel, Taylor Sugg and Carsie Walker and LHP Adrien Reese, Declined the options on RHPs Cole Bellair, Garrett Christman, Jared Frelich, Henry Omana, Logan Schmitt and Sebastian Selway, Cs Payton Isaacson, Matt Morgan and Jonathan Waite INFs Junior Martina, Carson Matthews and Will Riley and LHPs Kenny Matthews and Javier Reynoso.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Golden State F Draymond Green indefinitely for striking Phoenix C Jusuf Nurkić in the face.

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Drew Peterson to a two-way contract.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Théo Maledon. Signed C Nathan Mensah to a two-way contract.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived G Sir’ Jabari Rice.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted QB Joe Flacco from the practice squad to the active roster.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived DE Ronnie Perkins.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR D.J. Montgomery from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived G Arlington Hambright.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Elevated C Hroniss Grasu and FB Jakob Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Elevated TE Stephen Anderson and DL Christopher Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Melvin Ingram to the practice squad. Released OL Alama Uluave from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated TE Darren Waller to return from injured reserve to practice.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Joshua Pryor. Placed LB Jamin Davis on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Patrick Brown and D Parker Wotherspoon from Providence (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Jonatan Berggren and C Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned LW Navrin Mutter from Milwaukee (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned Fs Daylan Kuefler and Reece Newkirk from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Jacob larsson from Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Louie Belpedio to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Loaned LW Jakub Vrana to Springfield.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Ethan Gauthier to a three-year, entry-level contract. Recalled D Sean Day from Syracuse (AHL). Re-assigned D Philippe Myers and F Mitchell Chaffee to Syracuse.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Max Lajoie and LW Bobby McMann from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled F Ty Glover from Kalamazoo (ECHL) to Abbotsford (AHL),.

WASHINGON CAPITALS — Recalled F Joe Snively from Hershey (AHL). Placed F Sonny Milano on injured reserve.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Dmitri Kuzmin from Norfolk (ECHL) to Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled D Jacob Gourley from Rapid City (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Trenton Bliss to Toledo (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Signed C Gavin Hain to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Jakov Novak and RW Alex-Olivier Voyer from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

MNITOBA MOOSE — Rcalled D Dawson Barteaux from Idaho (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned G Gustavs Davis Grigals to Atlanta (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Released D Cody Haiskanen from a professional tryout contract (PTO) and returned to Idaho (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned C Ryan Gagnier to Indy (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Acquired LW Bennett MacArthur.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Jimmy Poreda and F Joe Widmar.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Claimed F Jake Brickness off waivers from Trois-Rivieres. Activated D Jordan Sambrook from reserve. Activated F Andrew Flynn from injured reserve. Placed Fs Robert Carpenter and Brett Davis on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Traded F Zane Franklin to Cincinnati. Placed F Janis Svanenbergs on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Added D Louka Henault to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Scott Allan and F Chris Grando from reserve. Placed F Carson MacKinnon on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Jake McLaughlin from reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Added D Avery Winslow to the active roster.

RAPID CIY RUSH — Activated F Rhett Kingston from reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed D Thomas Farrell on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed Fs Jared Power and Charles-Antoine Paiement.

WHEELING NAILERS — Added F Jordan Martel to the active roster.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed D John Copeland and F Todd Goehring on reserve. Placed F Anthony Callin on bereavement/family leave. Placed F Quinn Ryan on injured reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Josh Cohen to a two-year contract.

AUSTIN FC — Traded the third-round and fifth-round draft pick in the MLS SuperDraft to Toronto FC in exchange for the first overall draft pick in the Re-Entry Draft Stage 1. Selected F Jáder Obrian with the first pick of the MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 1.

FC DALLAS — Signed M Alejandro Urzua to a two-year contract.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired the rights to D Kipp Keller from Austin FC in exchange for a third-round draft pick in the MLS SuperDraft 2024.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired F McKinze Gaines from Charlotte FC in exchange for a second-round draft pick in the MLS SuperDraft 2024.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed G Matt Freese to a contract extension through 2026.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Sandro Schwarz head coach.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired M Wilder Cartagena on a guaranteed two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Nick Pariano to a two-year contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Preston Judd from LA Galaxy in exchange for $199,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2025 GAM.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Selected D Jonathan Bell in the MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 1. Signed D Jonathan Bell to a three-year contract through 2026, with a team option for 2027.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed D Bobby Dambrot to a two-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

SAN ANTONIO FC — Signed F Luis Solignac, pending league and federation approval.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Luana Bertolucci Paixao to a two-year contract.

