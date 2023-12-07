Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Redfield 9 Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Canton 37 Faulkton 43, Wessington Springs 37 Flandreau 69,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Redfield 9

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Canton 37

Faulkton 43, Wessington Springs 37

Flandreau 69, Chester 36

Gayville-Volin High School 45, Alcester-Hudson 29

Miller 46, Stanley County 38

Philip 47, Bennett County 22

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Brandon Valley 28

St. Mary’s, Neb. 67, Gregory 25

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Menno 24

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

St. Thomas More 42, Worland, Wyo. 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

