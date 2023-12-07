Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Redfield 9
Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Canton 37
Faulkton 43, Wessington Springs 37
Flandreau 69, Chester 36
Gayville-Volin High School 45, Alcester-Hudson 29
Miller 46, Stanley County 38
Philip 47, Bennett County 22
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Brandon Valley 28
St. Mary’s, Neb. 67, Gregory 25
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Menno 24
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
St. Thomas More 42, Worland, Wyo. 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
