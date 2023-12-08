Three sent off as late goal gives Getafe win over Valencia in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Borja Mayoral scored with just three minutes remaining for Getafe to beat Valencia 1-0 at home in…

MADRID (AP) — Borja Mayoral scored with just three minutes remaining for Getafe to beat Valencia 1-0 at home in a Spanish league game marked by three red cards on Friday.

The teams kicked off tied on 19 points with the same goal difference of minus three, and there was little between them for the first 45 minutes.

However, the momentum swung to Getafe five minutes into the second period when Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista was shown a red card for a bad foul.

The Brazilian was cautioned two minutes before halftime and his departure boosted the home side, though it was almost time when Getafe scored. Mayoral met a cross from the right and placed a glancing header past outstretched goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

His ninth league goal lifted him into second on La Liga’s goal-scoring chart, equal with Antoine Griezmann and two behind Jude Bellingham.

Valencia’s Javi Guerra was sent off a minute later, and Getafe’s Domingos Duarte was shown his marching orders in stoppage time.

Getafe moved to eighth in La Liga, two places and three points ahead of Valencia.

Also, Getafe is unbeaten all 18 times it has played on a Friday night in La Liga, the longest such run in the league.

