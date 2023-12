COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West Conference announces football scheduling agreement for 2024 season with Oregon State, Washington…

Listen now to WTOP News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West Conference announces football scheduling agreement for 2024 season with Oregon State, Washington State.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.