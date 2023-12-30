Switzerland beats Norway 6-2 to reach world junior quarterfinals

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Rodwin Dionicio scored twice and Switzerland beat Norway 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals…

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Rodwin Dionicio scored twice and Switzerland beat Norway 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals in the world junior hockey championship.

Simon Meier, Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel and Thierry Schild also scored and Alessio Beglieri made 19 saves. Switzerland is 1-2 in Group B with a game left Sunday against the Czech Republic (1-1-1).

Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen scored for Norway (0-4). It will play a relegation game Thursday.

In Group A, Sandis Vilmanis had two goals and an assist in Latvia’s 6-2 victory over Germany.

Eriks Mateiko, Rodzers Bukarts, Peteris Bulans and Rainers Darzins also scored for Latvia, shut out in its first three games. Samuel Schindler and Norwin Panocha scored for Germany (1-2).

On Sunday, the United States and Slovakia — both undefeated after three games — will play for the top spot in Group B. The Americans beat the Czech Republic 4-3 in a shootout Friday

In Group A, host Sweden (3-0) faces Finland (1-2), while Canada (2-1) will play Germany. On Friday, Sweden beat Canada 2-0.

