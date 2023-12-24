Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chad Smith on a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Recalled Fs Leonard Miller and Josh Minott from the Iowa Wolves of the G League.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Elevated K Mason Crosby and LB Tomon Fox to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed T Evan Neal on injured reserve. Activated T Matt Peart from injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa (AHL). Loaned C Jake Lucchini to Iowa. Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned LW Mackenzie MacEachern to Springfield (AHL) from loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Sean Day to Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Returned C Hendrix Lapierre and LW Ivan Miroshnichencko to Hershey (AHL) from loan.
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Artemi Kniazev to Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL.
Minor League Hockey
AHL
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Recalled F Cristiano DiGiacinto from Cincinnati (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY — Announced that Savannah’s RW Anthony Collins has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game against Savannah at Greenville, on Dec. 23.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS __ Claimed D Matthew Sredl off waivers from Allen. Suspended D Logan Dowhaniuk and removed from roster.
SOCCER
MLS
AUSTIN FC — Agreed to terms with G Stefan Cleveland on a two-year contract with an option for 2026.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.