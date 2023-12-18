Struggling Sevilla hires coach Flores to try to end poor run in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla hired coach Quique Sánchez Flores on Monday to try to end its poor run and move…

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla hired coach Quique Sánchez Flores on Monday to try to end its poor run and move further away from the relegation zone in the Spanish league.

Flores replaces Diego Alonso, the Uruguayan coach who was fired on Saturday after a 3-0 loss to Getafe at home. He left with the club in 17th place, just outside the relegation zone.

The 58-year-old Flores, who signed a contract until 2025, previously coached teams such as Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Espanyol, Benfica and Watford. He also coached in the United Arab Emirates and China.

Flores’ last coaching job was with Getafe last season.

Under Alonso’s command, Sevilla was winless in eight league games and lost all four of its Champions League matches. Its only two wins under Alonso came against lower-division teams in the Copa del Rey.

He arrived in October to replace José Mendilibar, who led the club to the Europa League title last season.

Sevilla visits Granada on Tuesday in a regional Andalusian derby in the Spanish league. It then faces Atletico Madrid next Saturday in a game that was postponed from September due to bad weather.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.