Stephen Curry’s big fourth quarter sends Warriors past Nets 124-120 to end three-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brooklyn called timeout, unable to stop Stephen Curry, then the two-time MVP and injured teammate Gary Payton II looked right at each other and both released a celebratory roar.

Perhaps some pent-up emotion came out in that moment, too, after quite a tough week for the Golden State Warriors. They were losing, and they had lost fiery forward and defensive force Draymond Green to an indefinite suspension.

They needed this, big time — and Curry showed up, big time.

He scored 12 straight fourth-quarter points on the way to 37, Klay Thompson added 24 points with back-to-back timely 3-pointers in the closing minutes, and Golden State snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Brooklyn Nets 124-120 on Saturday night.

“Steph was sublime down the stretch. That was unreal,” coach Steve Kerr said. “We’ve seen him do this over and over again but it never ceases to amaze me what that guy is capable.”

Thompson is determined to do more to take the scoring load off Curry.

“We’ll help him,” Thompson said, “I know it’s coming, it’s early still.”

Cam Thomas scored 41 points on 15-for-24 shooting with five 3-pointers and Spencer Dinwiddie added 16 points and a season-best 14 assists for the Nets, who lost for the third time in four games during their current five-game swing to the West.

Royce O’Neale’s 3 cut it to 120-118 with 2:14 to play and Thompson missed a 3. Curry converted on a short jumper with 56 seconds to play and again with 17.3 left. He was 7 for 7 for 16 points in the final period.

“I live with the shots every night, they went in tonight,” said Curry, who added of not missing in his 16-point fourth quarter: “I’m very aware.”

Curry made a go-ahead layup with 6:46 remaining, then a jumper the next time down before Thomas hit a tying 3 moments later. Curry one-upped him and answered from deep — not once but twice in a row.

“It gave us confidence,” Kerr said. “I think that’s the biggest issue when you’re struggling, you’re maybe emotionally spent a little bit. You have to find confidence and so I think Steph just infuses us with confidence.”

The Warriors have struggled closing games but held on this time despite their 14 turnovers leading to 29 Brooklyn points.

Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists making his second straight start, with Andrew Wiggins coming off the bench for a second consecutive game — and only the second time in the regular season over his career.

Dario Saric scored 12 points off the bench while Chris Paul came in and dished out 11 assists in Golden State’s first home game and second overall since Green received an indefinite suspension from the NBA to work on his behavior after he hit Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

Kerr declined to provide details on what help Green is receiving.

“I can’t really share that. That’s really private,” Kerr said. “What I can tell you is that Draymond has our full support, that Draymond is himself very much committed to creating the change that he wants to see and that we all want to see.”

Golden State had lost 12 of 16 overall but extended its home winning streak to five games.

“We know we’re capable of getting on a run and I think that’s coming,” Kerr said.

