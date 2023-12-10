Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin injured on hit from behind in 5-1 loss to Senators

DETROIT (AP) — Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat…

DETROIT (AP) — Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat Detroit 5-1 on Saturday night in a game overshadowed by a hit from behind that left Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin unconscious on the ice.

Larkin was down for about a minute after being cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph Eventually, Larkin was able to stand up, but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room.

The team released a statement during the game that Larkin was being evaluated by the medical staff. Coach Derek Lalonde didn’t have a further update afterward.

Standing near the Ottawa goal during a first-period power play, Larkin took the hit from Joseph and fell into the Senators’ Parker Kelly, who also hit him.

Joseph and Kelly were assessed roughing penalties on the play with 6:10 left in the period. Detroit’s David Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Artem Zub as the Ottawa defenseman stood next to the prone Larkin. Detroit’s Christian Fischer and Joseph dropped the gloves early in the third period.

Nine-time All-Star Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Detroit. He signed a one-year contract Nov. 28 as a free agent.

Dominik Kubalik, Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson also scored for Ottawa. Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves for his 100th regular-season victory.

KINGS 3, ISLANDERS 2, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 13 seconds into overtime, Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots and New York ended Los Angeles’ record season-opening road winning streak at 11.

Anders Lee scored twice in the third period to tie the score for the Islanders. They improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games and 7-1-4 in their last 12.

Adrian Kempe and Vladislav Gavrikov scored in the second period to give the Kings a 2-0 lead. Kevin Fiala had two assists, and Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

In the extra period, Pageau swooped in on Talbot before depositing a backhand into the net for his second of the season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Vegas captain Mark Stone, Zach Whitecloud, Nicholas Roy and Paul Cotter each had a goal and an assist and the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights wrapped up their season series against Dallas with a victory.

The Golden Knights, at 18-5-5 just past one-third of the way through their regular-season schedule, have an NHL-high 41 points. Dallas is 15-8-3 for 33 points. It has three regulation losses in its last four games, and won a shootout in the other, since an 8-1 victory over Tampa Bay a week earlier.

Logan Thompson had 19 saves for Vegas, and Chandler Stephenson and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves for Dallas.

BRUINS 5, COYOTES 3

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, Linus Ullmark made 31 saves and Boston held off Arizona.

Kevin Shattenkirk had his 99th career goal ad Danton Heinen also scored for Boston. The Bruins won for the fourth time in five games and improved to 10-2-1 at home.

Trailing 3-0, Arizona got back-to-back goals from Clayton Keller and Michael Carcone 32 seconds apart early in the second period. Lawson Crouse also scored. The Coyotes opened a three-game trip with their second straight loss following a five-game winning streak.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, PREDATORS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice, Ilya Samsonov made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season and Toronto beat Nashville.

Samsonov has 11 NHL shutouts. He got the start after Joseph Woll sprained an ankle Thursday night in a victory in Ottawa.

David Kampf and Noah Gregor, into an empty net, also scored to help Toronto improve to 14-6-4. William Nylander added two assists, and John Tavares had one for his 998th career point.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 33 shots for Nashville. The Predators had won three in a row and nine of 11.

CAPITALS 4, RANGERS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots for his second shutout of the season and Washington beat New York to snap a three-game losing streak.

Sonny Milano, Anthony Mantha, Tom Wilson and Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored to help the Capitals spoil former coach Peter Laviolette’s return to Washington with his new team and move into third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Igor Shesterkin made 24 saves for the Rangers.

CANUCKS 4, HURRICANES 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson broke a tie 3:29 of the third period, Thatcher Demko stopped 21 shots and Vancouver held on to beat Carolina.

Pettersson also had two assists, Sam Lafferty and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and an assist and J.T. Miller also scored. The Canucks improved to 18-9-1 with their second straight victory.

Jordan Martinook, Brady Skjei and Stefan Noesen scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta made 20 saves. The Hurricanes have lost four in a row to fall to 14-12-1.

On the deciding goal, Pettersson took a pass from Mikheyev and held off a defender to finish a wraparound.

FLYERS 5, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) — Travis Konecny scored twice, Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist and Carter Hart stopped 36 shots in Philadelphia’s victory over Colorado.

Travis Sanheim and Joel Farabee also scored, and Bobby Brink had two assists as the Flyers. They won their fourth straight and improved to 10-3-1 in their last 14.

Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored for Colorado. The Avs are 1-3-2 in their last six.

LIGHTNING 4, KRAKEN 3, OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored his second goal of the game 3:12 into overtime to lift Tampa Bay past Seattle, sending the reeling Kraken to their seventh straight loss.

Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist, Nicholas Paul also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. The Lightning have won three of four since a four-game skid.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jamie Oleksiak and Jared McCann scored for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 of 23 shots he faced before leaving after two periods because of a lower-body injury. Joey Daccord had five saves the rest of the way.

DEVILS 4, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nico Hischier scored twice and New Jersey beat Calgary for its third straight victory and sixth in seven games.

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist, Timo Meier also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves to help the Devils improve to 14-10-1. They are 9-4-0 on the road.

Former Devils forward Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary. The Flames finished a six-game homestand 3-3-0, leaving them 11-13-3.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUES 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Petr Mrazek made 38 saves, Anthony Beauvillier, Alex Vlasic and Jason Dickinson scored and Chicago beat St. Louis for its first back-to-back wins of the season.

Coupled with Tuesday night’s overtime loss against the Predators, the Blackhawks also have points in three straight games for the first time this season.

Oskar Sundqvist scored a short-handed goal in the third period for St. Louis. Thge Blues have lost three in a row for the first time this season.

CANADIENS 3, SABRES 2, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cayden Primeau made a career-high 46 saves and Juraj Slafkovsky scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift Montreal past Buffalo.

Primeau stopped two out of four Sabres shooters in the tiebreaker. Jayden Struble and Nick Suzuki scored scored 14 seconds apart in the second period for the Canadiens.

Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo. The Sabres are winless in six of eight games.

