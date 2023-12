Sports on TV for Wednesday, December 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, December 27 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ACCN — Morgan…

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday, December 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Morgan St. at Virginia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — The Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com: Virginia Tech vs. Tulane, Annapolis, Md.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

FOX — The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. Southern Cal, San Diego

9 p.m.

ESPN — The TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma St., Houston

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Switzerland, Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

8:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Germany, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Norway Czech Republic, Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Canada, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton

