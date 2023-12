Sports on TV for Tuesday, December 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, December 26 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2 p.m. ESPN — The Quick…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, December 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, Detroit

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas St. vs. Rice, Dallas

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV, Phoenix

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

8:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Norway, Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Latvia, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

NHLN — World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Switzerland, Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Houston

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Charlotte at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Bournemouth

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley

12:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Ittihad

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United

_____

