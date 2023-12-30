Sports on TV for Sunday, December 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, December 31 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2 p.m. PAC-12N — Washington…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, December 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Colorado

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Omaha at South Dakota

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford

SECN — Bryant at Mississippi

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Florida St.

CW — Clemson at North Carolina

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Indiana

1 p.m.

CBSSN — S. Dakota St. at North Dakota

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

SECN — Radford at Vanderbilt

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Nebraska

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Miami

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at UConn

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. U.S., Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

8:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Finland, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Canada, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at Sioux Falls

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, Atlanta at Chicago, Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Carolina at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at NY Giants, Arizona at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, San Francisco at Washington, Tennessee at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, Cincinnati at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Minnesota

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 and Championship Round, Albany, N.Y.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

_____

