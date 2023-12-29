Sports on TV for December 30 – 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, December 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m. ACCN — Virginia…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, December 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame

BTN — Stonehill at Rutgers

CW — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

FS1 — Hofstra vs. St. John’s, Elmont, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Quinnipiac at Florida

2 p.m.

CBS — Creighton at Marquette

CW — Queens (NC) at Duke

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

FS1 — Indiana St. at Michigan St.

3 p.m.

SECN — Cent. Arkansas at Missouri

4 p.m.

CBS — UCLA at Oregon

ESPN2 — Wichita St. vs. Kansas, Kansas City, Mo.

5 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago St. at DePaul

SECN — UNC-Wilmington at Arkansas

7 p.m.

FOX — Ohio St. vs. West Virginia, Cleveland

SECN — Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

SECN — Chattanooga at Auburn

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at East Carolina

FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan

2 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

FOX — Baylor at Texas

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV

6 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Mississippi vs. Penn St., Atlanta

2 p.m.

ABC — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland, Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m.

CW — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming, Tucson, Ariz.

4 p.m.

ACCN — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Florida St., Miami (Command Center)

ESPN — The Capital One Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Florida St., Miami

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Switzerland, Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Germany, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

6 a.m. (Sunday)

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. U.S., Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: New York at Toronto

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Detroit at Dallas

ESPN — Detroit at Dallas

ESPN2 — Detroit at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Toronto

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Top 15, Albany, N.Y.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Luton Town

9:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad at Al-Tai

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

Sunday, December 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Colorado

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Omaha at South Dakota

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford

SECN — Bryant at Mississippi

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Florida St.

CW — Clemson at North Carolina

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Indiana

1 p.m.

CBSSN — S. Dakota St. at North Dakota

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

SECN — Radford at Vanderbilt

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Nebraska

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Miami

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at UConn

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. U.S., Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

8:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Finland, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Canada, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at Sioux Falls

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, Atlanta at Chicago, Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Carolina at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at NY Giants, Arizona at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, San Francisco at Washington, Tennessee at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, Cincinnati at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Minnesota

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 and Championship Round, Albany, N.Y.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

_____

