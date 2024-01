NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3 3 (46½) Miami at HOUSTON 4½ 3½ (43½) Tennessee at…

Listen now to WTOP News

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3 3 (46½) Miami at HOUSTON 4½ 3½ (43½) Tennessee at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 3½ (42½) Las Vegas at JACKSONVILLE 8 4½ (36½) Carolina at TAMPA BAY 1½ 2½ (42½) New Orleans San Francisco 13½ 14 (49½) at WASHINGTON at BUFFALO 12 14 (40½) New England at CHICAGO 2½ 2½ (37½) Atlanta LA Rams 6 6 (43½) at NY GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA 8½ 11½ (48) Arizona at SEATTLE 4 4½ (41½) Pittsburgh at KANSAS CITY 3½ 6½ (43½) Cincinnati at DENVER 6 3½ (36½) LA Chargers at MINNESOTA 1½ 1½ (43½) Green Bay

College Football

Monday

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LSU 10½ 9½ (55½) Wisconsin

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Oregon 14 16½ (67½) Liberty

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tennessee 7 5½ (35½) Iowa

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Michigan 1½ 1½ (44½) Alabama

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas 4½ 4½ (62½) Washington

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 7 (251½) at WASHINGTON Boston 13½ (238½) at SAN ANTONIO at NEW ORLEANS 5½ (227½) LA Lakers at OKLAHOMA CITY 8 (236½) Brooklyn at MEMPHIS 1½ (237½) Sacramento at PHOENIX 5½ (229½) Orlando

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at IOWA STATE 26½ New Hampshire at GREEN BAY 3½ Robert Morris Cleveland State 11½ at IUPUI at COLORADO 8½ Washington State at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 14½ Detroit Mercy at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 3½ Oakland at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 10½ North Dakota at ST. THOMAS 7½ UMKC at SOUTH DAKOTA 3½ Omaha at OKLAHOMA 21½ Monmouth at OKLAHOMA STATE 23½ South Carolina State Wright State 4½ at MILWAUKEE at MISSISSIPPI STATE 28½ Bethune-Cookman at LINDENWOOD 1½ Southern Indiana at OLE MISS 13½ Bryant Arizona 11½ at STANFORD Morehead State 9½ at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE at NJIT 3½ Morgan State at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 6½ Western Illinois at DENVER 3½ Oral Roberts at UTAH 9½ Washington at CAL 3½ Arizona State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -111 Winnipeg -108 Boston -150 at DETROIT +125 at PITTSBURGH -138 N.Y Islanders +115 at OTTAWA -140 Buffalo +116 at TAMPA BAY -210 Montreal +172 at COLORADO -375 San Jose +290 Edmonton -205 at ANAHEIM +168 at CALGARY -146 Philadelphia +122 at DALLAS -375 Chicago +290

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.