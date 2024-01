NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 4½ 4½ (52½) Detroit Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 4½ 4½ (52½) Detroit

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CHICAGO 2½ 2½ (37½) Atlanta at TAMPA BAY 1½ 2½ (42½) New Orleans San Francisco 13½ 14 (49½) at WASHINGTON at BUFFALO 12 14 (40½) New England at BALTIMORE 3 3½ (46½) Miami at HOUSTON 4½ 4½ (43½) Tennessee at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 3½ (42½) Las Vegas at JACKSONVILLE 8 3½ (36½) Carolina LA Rams 6 6 (43½) at NY GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA 8½ 11½ (48) Arizona at SEATTLE 4 3½ (41½) Pittsburgh at DENVER 6 3½ (36½) LA Chargers at KANSAS CITY 3½ 6½ (43½) Cincinnati at MINNESOTA 1½ 1½ (43½) Green Bay

College Football

Saturday

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Penn State 3½ 4½ (49½) Ole Miss

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Auburn 2½ 6½ (47½) Maryland

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14 20½ (44½) Florida State

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wyoming 1½ 3½ (44½) Toledo

Monday

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LSU 10½ 9½ (55½) Wisconsin

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Oregon 14 16½ (67½) Liberty

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tennessee 7 6½ (35½) Iowa

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Michigan 1½ 1½ (44½) Alabama

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas 4½ 4½ (62½) Washington

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Miami 2 (227) at UTAH Toronto 4½ (230½) at DETROIT at INDIANA 3½ (245½) New York at CHICAGO 1½ (221½) Philadelphia at MINNESOTA 4 (225) LA Lakers at GOLDEN STATE 4 (241) Dallas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 1½ at SYRACUSE at NAVY 4½ William & Mary Virginia 9½ at NOTRE DAME at ST. JOHN’S 9½ Hofstra at RUTGERS 26½ Stonehill at FLORIDA STATE 9½ Lipscomb Mount St. Mary’s 4½ at DELAWARE STATE at FORDHAM 7½ Columbia at RHODE ISLAND 1½ Northeastern at APPALACHIAN STATE 16½ UL Monroe at UMASS 20½ Siena at FLORIDA 20½ Quinnipiac Davidson 1½ at OHIO Iona 2½ at HARVARD at VCU 12½ Gardner-Webb at GEORGIA STATE 2½ Arkansas State at WAKE FOREST 3½ Virginia Tech at FAIRFIELD 11½ Le Moyne at MARIST 6½ Lehigh at DUKE 26½ Queens Merrimack 2½ at BOSTON UNIVERSITY Troy 2½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at GEORGE MASON 20½ N.C. A&T at SOUTH CAROLINA 22½ Florida A&M at MICHIGAN STATE 8½ Indiana State at JAMES MADISON 13½ Texas State Princeton 3½ at DELAWARE at LA SALLE 6½ Howard at LOYOLA CHICAGO 13½ Central Michigan at MARQUETTE 3½ Creighton at ALABAMA 9½ Liberty Saint Peter’s 1½ at BUCKNELL at DAYTON 12½ Longwood at GEORGIA 22½ Alabama A&M at MISSOURI 22½ Central Arkansas at WESTERN KENTUCKY 5½ Abilene Christian Southern Miss 3½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at LONG BEACH STATE 8½ CSU Northridge at MURRAY STATE 4½ Middle Tennessee Kansas 12½ at WICHITA STATE Saint Bonaventure 2½ at AKRON at RICHMOND 17½ Lafayette at DEPAUL 6½ Chicago State at NORTHERN COLORADO 6½ Northern Arizona at WEBER STATE 11½ Montana State at CORNELL 4½ Colgate at MARSHALL 1½ Louisiana UT Martin 2½ at TENNESSEE TECH Campbell 3½ at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) at GEORGE WASHINGTON 16½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at OREGON 5½ UCLA at TENNESSEE STATE 2½ Little Rock at UTAH TECH 2½ Florida International at VANDERBILT 12½ Dartmouth at ARKANSAS 9½ UNC Wilmington at EASTERN WASHINGTON 11½ Sacramento State Portland State 3½ at IDAHO at UC DAVIS 10½ Cal Poly at SAN FRANCISCO 33½ Mississippi Valley State at BYU 20½ Wyoming Montana 4½ at IDAHO STATE at SANTA CLARA 2½ Yale at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 6½ UIC at OLD DOMINION 3½ South Alabama at OHIO STATE 9½ West Virginia at MEMPHIS 20½ Austin Peay at HOUSTON 25½ Pennsylvania Florida Atlantic 16½ at FGCU at HIGH POINT 9½ Bellarmine at TEXAS A&M 25½ Prairie View A&M at MANHATTAN 2½ Wagner at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 3½ Incarnate Word UCSB 2½ at UC RIVERSIDE at GRAND CANYON 7½ Louisiana Tech Cal Baptist 1½ at NEW MEXICO STATE Seattle U 1½ at UTEP at AUBURN 20½ Chattanooga UC Irvine 9½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD USC 8½ at OREGON STATE at HAWAII 7½ CSU Fullerton

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WINNIPEG -134 Minnesota +112 at BUFFALO -200 Columbus +164 at WASHINGTON -111 Nashville -108 at TAMPA BAY -118 N.Y Rangers -102 at BOSTON -160 New Jersey +132 at PITTSBURGH -178 St. Louis +146 at TORONTO -120 Carolina +100 at FLORIDA -255 Montreal +205 at LOS ANGELES -128 Edmonton +106

