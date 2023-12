NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 4½ 4½ (52½) Detroit Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 4½ 4½ (52½) Detroit

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CHICAGO 2½ 3 (37½) Atlanta at TAMPA BAY 1½ 2½ (42½) New Orleans San Francisco 13½ 12½ (49½) at WASHINGTON at BUFFALO 12 13½ (40½) New England at BALTIMORE 3 3½ (46½) Miami at HOUSTON 4½ 4½ (43½) Tennessee at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 3½ (42½) Las Vegas at JACKSONVILLE 8 6 (37½) Carolina LA Rams 6 5½ (43½) at NY GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA 8½ 11½ (48) Arizona at SEATTLE 4 3½ (41½) Pittsburgh at DENVER 6 3½ (36½) LA Chargers at KANSAS CITY 3½ 7 (43½) Cincinnati at MINNESOTA 1½ 1½ (43½) Green Bay

College Football

Friday

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 7 4½ (44½) Kentucky

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 10½ 6½ (41½) Oregon State

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Iowa State 7 10½ (57½) Memphis

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 6½ 4½ (49½) Missouri

Saturday

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Penn State 3½ 4½ (48½) Ole Miss

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Auburn 2½ 6½ (47½) Maryland

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14 19½ (44½) Florida State

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wyoming 1½ 3½ (44½) Toledo

Monday

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LSU 10½ 9½ (55½) Wisconsin

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Oregon 14 16½ (66½) Liberty

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tennessee 7 6½ (35½) Iowa

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Michigan 1½ 1½ (44½) Alabama

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas 4½ 4½ (62½) Washington

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 1½ (226½) New York Brooklyn 6 (240) at WASHINGTON Milwaukee 5 (239) at CLEVELAND Sacramento 1 (251) at ATLANTA at BOSTON 10 (222½) Toronto Philadelphia 1 (218½) at HOUSTON at DENVER 3½ (231½) Oklahoma City at PHOENIX 14½ (232) Charlotte at PORTLAND 4½ (234) San Antonio at LA CLIPPERS 6 (224½) Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Detroit Mercy 1½ at IUPUI Wright State 6½ at GREEN BAY at ELON 5½ Valparaiso at PENN STATE 14½ Rider at MIAMI (FL) 21½ North Florida at INDIANA 11½ Kennesaw State at STONY BROOK 2½ Brown at PURDUE 29½ Eastern Kentucky at EAST CAROLINA 7½ East Tennessee State at MINNESOTA 14½ Maine at CINCINNATI 16½ Evansville at MICHIGAN 9½ McNeese at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 5½ Northern Kentucky at CLEMSON 15½ Radford at SOUTH FLORIDA 15½ Alabama State at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 17½ Loyola (MD) Charlotte 5½ at STETSON at IOWA 16½ Northern Illinois at UCF 23½ Bethune-Cookman at BUFFALO 4½ Niagara at KENTUCKY 19½ Illinois State at NEBRASKA 24½ South Carolina State American 1½ at UMBC at SFA 13½ New Orleans at NORTH CAROLINA 33½ Charleston Southern Denver 1½ at OMAHA Oral Roberts 5½ at UMKC at NORTHWESTERN 17½ Jackson State at TEXAS 14½ UNC Greensboro at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 8½ South Dakota at UAB 5½ UNC Asheville at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 9½ Kent State at LSU 23½ Northwestern State at NORTH DAKOTA 1½ St. Thomas at MILWAUKEE 3½ Robert Morris at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 1½ Southern Indiana at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 8½ Eastern Illinois at UTAH 7½ Washington State at BOISE STATE 11½ Utah Valley at COLORADO 8½ Washington at GONZAGA 6½ San Diego State at ILLINOIS 26½ Fairleigh Dickinson Fresno State 1½ at SAN DIEGO at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 5½ Tarleton State Arizona 13½ at CAL at STANFORD 5½ Arizona State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -126 N.Y Rangers +105 at DETROIT -120 Nashville +100 Toronto -220 at COLUMBUS +180 New Jersey -120 at OTTAWA +100 at N.Y ISLANDERS -154 Washington +128 Colorado -184 at ST. LOUIS +152 at DALLAS -360 Chicago +280 at SEATTLE -126 Philadelphia +105 Arizona -134 at ANAHEIM +112

