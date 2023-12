NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 6 7 (35½) NY Jets Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 6 7 (35½) NY Jets

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 4½ 6 (53½) Detroit

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 12 11 (40½) New England at CHICAGO 2½ 3 (37½) Atlanta at PHILADELPHIA 8½ 9½ (48) Arizona at TAMPA BAY 1½ 2½ (42) New Orleans San Francisco 13½ 13½ (48½) at WASHINGTON at BALTIMORE 3 3 (46½) Miami at HOUSTON 4 4 (43) Tennessee at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 3½ (43½) Las Vegas at JACKSONVILLE 7 7 (38½) Carolina LA Rams 6 6 (41½) at NY GIANTS at SEATTLE 4 3½ (40½) Pittsburgh at DENVER 6 5½ (38½) LA Chargers at KANSAS CITY 3½ 7½ (45½) Cincinnati at MINNESOTA 1½ 1½ (45½) Green Bay

College Football

Tuesday

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 7 3½ (39½) Bowling Green

First Responder Bowl

University Park, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas State 6½ 3½ (59½) Rice

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas 12½ 12½ (67½) UNLV

Wednesday

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Virginia Tech 5½ 10½ (44½) Tulane

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG West Virginia 3½ 6½ (54½) North Carolina

Holiday Bowl

Rancho San Diego, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Louisville 6½ 7 (58½) USC

Texas Bowl

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas A&M 4½ 1½ (52½) Oklahoma State

Thursday

Fenway Bowl

Boston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG SMU 8½ 10½ (49½) Boston College

Pinstripe Bowl

The Bronx, N.Y.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami (FL) 4½ 1½ (40½) Rutgers

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas State 6½ 2½ (47½) NC State

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Arizona 1½ 2½ (62½) Oklahoma

Friday

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 7 5½ (46½) Kentucky

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 10½ 6½ (41½) Oregon State

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Iowa State 7 9½ (57½) Memphis

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 6½ 1½ (48½) Missouri

Saturday

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Penn State 3½ 3½ (48½) Ole Miss

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Auburn 2½ 7 (45½) Maryland

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14 16½ (43½) Florida State

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wyoming 1½ 3½ (44½) Toledo

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LSU 10½ 9½ (55½) Wisconsin

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Oregon 14 17½ (66½) Liberty

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tennessee 7 7½ (36½) Iowa

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Michigan 1½ 1½ (44½) Alabama

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas 4½ 4½ (62½) Washington

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 7½ (237) at WASHINGTON Brooklyn 6½ (232½) at DETROIT Utah 2½ (243) at SAN ANTONIO at CHICAGO 1½ (233½) Atlanta at HOUSTON 3 (237½) Indiana at NEW ORLEANS 5 (230½) Memphis at OKLAHOMA CITY 4 (226½) Minnesota Sacramento 7½ (236½) at PORTLAND at LA CLIPPERS 10½ (228½) Charlotte

