NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cincinnati 1½ 2½ (38½) at PITTSBURGH Buffalo 9½ 12½ (43½) at LA CHARGERS…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cincinnati 1½ 2½ (38½) at PITTSBURGH Buffalo 9½ 12½ (43½) at LA CHARGERS

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Green Bay 4½ 4½ (37½) at CAROLINA at ATLANTA 1½ 2½ (44½) Indianapolis Seattle 1½ 3 (41½) at TENNESSEE at NY JETS 2½ 3 (37½) Washington Detroit 3 3 (47) at MINNESOTA Cleveland 1½ 2½ (40½) at HOUSTON at TAMPA BAY 2½ 3 (41½) Jacksonville at MIAMI 1½ 1½ (50½) Dallas at CHICAGO 3 4½ (43) Arizona at DENVER 5½ 6½ (34½) New England

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 9½ 10 (40½) Las Vegas at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 13½ (43) NY Giants at SAN FRANCISCO 4½ 5½ (46½) Baltimore

College Football

Friday

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG UCF 4½ 4½ (66½) Georgia Tech

Saturday

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Troy 4½ 7½ (44½) Duke

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Arkansas State 1½ 3 (54½) Northern Illinois

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Utah State 3½ 1½ (59½) Georgia State

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG James Madison 6½ 1½ (40½) Air Force

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Alabama 14 17½ (45½) Eastern Michigan

Las Vegas Bowl

Paradise, Nev.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Utah 9½ 6½ (41½) Northwestern

Hawai’i Bowl

Honolulu

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Jose State 7 9½ (48½) Coastal Carolina

Tuesday

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 7 4½ (39½) Bowling Green

First Responder Bowl

University Park, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas State 6½ 5½ (59½) Rice

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas 12½ 12½ (64½) UNLV

Wednesday

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Virginia Tech 5½ 9½ (44½) Tulane

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG West Virginia 3½ 6½ (54½) North Carolina

Holiday Bowl

Rancho San Diego, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Louisville 6½ 7½ (57½) USC

Texas Bowl

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas A&M 4½ 1½ (52½) Oklahoma State

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl

Boston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG SMU 8½ 10½ (50½) Boston College

Pinstripe Bowl

The Bronx, N.Y.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami (FL) 4½ 1½ (40½) Rutgers

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas State 6½ 2½ (47½) NC State

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Arizona 1½ 2½ (62½) Oklahoma

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 7 5½ (46½) Kentucky

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 10½ 6½ (41½) Oregon State

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Iowa State 7 9½ (57½) Memphis

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 6½ 1½ (48½) Missouri

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Penn State 3½ 3½ (48½) Ole Miss

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Auburn 2½ 7 (45½) Maryland

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14 14½ (44½) Florida State

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wyoming 1½ 3½ (44½) Toledo

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LSU 10½ 9½ (55½) Wisconsin

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Oregon 14 17½ (66½) Liberty

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tennessee 7 8½ (36½) Iowa

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Michigan 1½ 1½ (44½) Alabama

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas 4½ 4½ (62½) Washington

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 8 (230½) Toronto Denver 4½ (231½) at BROOKLYN at MIAMI 1½ (237½) Atlanta at HOUSTON 8½ (228½) Dallas at GOLDEN STATE 12 (246½) Washington at SACRAMENTO 3½ (245½) Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Drexel 3½ at BRYANT UMass-Lowell 4½ at BOSTON UNIVERSITY James Madison 18½ at MORGAN STATE Vermont 5½ at MIAMI (OH) Chattanooga 3½ at MILWAUKEE at BROWN 11½ Siena at TULANE 4½ George Mason Cornell 8½ at ROBERT MORRIS at MERRIMACK 5 Bucknell at SOUTH FLORIDA 9½ Albany (NY) at TEXAS 21½ Texas A&M-CC Drake 4½ at UAB at GEORGIA 15½ North Florida at TOWSON 7½ Nicholls State at FLORIDA 25½ Grambling at CSU NORTHRIDGE 5½ Montana State SMU 5½ at MURRAY STATE at SOUTH CAROLINA 17½ Elon at CLEMSON 21½ Queens at CINCINNATI 18½ Stetson at SAINT BONAVENTURE 15½ Binghamton at BAYLOR 38½ Mississippi Valley State at MARQUETTE 17½ Georgetown at FLORIDA STATE 8½ Winthrop at HIGH POINT 7½ Canisius at VCU 22½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 17½ Southern Indiana at TULSA 6½ New Mexico State at WISCONSIN 23½ Chicago State at RICE 3½ Louisiana at KANSAS 15½ Yale Ohio 3½ at AUSTIN PEAY at SAN FRANCISCO 11½ Fresno State at NOTRE DAME 4½ Marist at TEXAS A&M 32½ Houston Christian at AUBURN 30 Alabama State at SOUTHERN UTAH 3½ Middle Tennessee at UCLA 3½ Maryland at UTAH STATE 17½ East Tennessee State at BYU 26½ Bellarmine Illinois 6½ at MISSOURI Colorado State 5½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -144 Philadelphia +120 at N.Y RANGERS -152 Edmonton +126 Boston -128 at WINNIPEG +106 at CHICAGO -113 Montreal -106

