NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LA RAMS 4 4½ (46½) New Orleans Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LA RAMS 4 4½ (46½) New Orleans

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cincinnati 1½ 1½ (37) at PITTSBURGH Buffalo 9½ 12½ (43½) at LA CHARGERS

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 1½ 1½ (44½) Indianapolis Detroit 3 3 (46½) at MINNESOTA Seattle 1½ 2½ (41½) at TENNESSEE Green Bay 4½ 4½ (36½) at CAROLINA Cleveland 1½ 2½ (40½) at HOUSTON at NY JETS 2½ 3 (37½) Washington at TAMPA BAY 2½ 1½ (43½) Jacksonville at MIAMI 1½ 1½ (50½) Dallas at CHICAGO 3 4½ (43½) Arizona at DENVER 5½ 6½ (34½) New England

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 9½ 10 (41½) Las Vegas at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 11½ (42½) NY Giants at SAN FRANCISCO 4½ 5½ (46½) Baltimore

College Football

Thursday

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Syracuse 4½ 3½ (55½) South Florida

Friday

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG UCF 4½ 5½ (66½) Georgia Tech

Saturday

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Troy 4½ 7½ (44½) Duke

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Arkansas State 1½ 3 (53½) Northern Illinois

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG James Madison 6½ 2½ (41½) Air Force

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Utah State 3½ 2½ (59½) Georgia State

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Alabama 14 16½ (46½) Eastern Michigan

Las Vegas Bowl

Paradise, Nev.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Utah 9½ 6½ (41½) Northwestern

Hawai’i Bowl

Honolulu

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Jose State 7 9½ (51½) Coastal Carolina

Tuesday

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 7 4½ (39½) Bowling Green

First Responder Bowl

University Park, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas State 6½ 5½ (59½) Rice

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas 12½ 12½ (64½) UNLV

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Virginia Tech 5½ 9½ (44½) Tulane

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG West Virginia 3½ 6½ (54½) North Carolina

Holiday Bowl

Rancho San Diego, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Louisville 6½ 7½ (57½) USC

Texas Bowl

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas A&M 4½ 1½ (52½) Oklahoma State

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl

Boston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG SMU 8½ 10½ (50½) Boston College

Pinstripe Bowl

The Bronx, N.Y.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami (FL) 4½ 1½ (40½) Rutgers

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas State 6½ 2½ (47½) NC State

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Arizona 1½ 2½ (62½) Oklahoma

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 5½ 5½ (47½) Kentucky

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 10½ 6½ (43½) Oregon State

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Iowa State 7 9½ (57½) Memphis

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Missouri 6½ 1½ (48½) Ohio State

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Penn State 3½ 3½ (48½) Ole Miss

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Auburn 2½ 7 (46½) Maryland

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14 14 (44½) Florida State

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wyoming 1½ 3½ (44½) Toledo

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LSU 10½ 9½ (54½) Wisconsin

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Oregon 14 17½ (66½) Liberty

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tennessee 7 8½ (36½) Iowa

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Michigan 1½ 1½ (45½) Alabama

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas 4½ 4½ (63½) Washington

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Utah 2 (238½) at DETROIT at CLEVELAND 1½ (227½) New Orleans at OKLAHOMA CITY 4 (OFF) LA Clippers at CHICAGO 4 (230½) San Antonio at MEMPHIS 5 (246½) Indiana at MILWAUKEE 7½ (237½) Orlando at MINNESOTA 5½ (224½) LA Lakers at PORTLAND 3½ (239½) Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SACRED HEART 2½ Dartmouth at FORDHAM 9½ Cent. Conn. St. at EASTERN MICHIGAN 3½ Hampton at GEORGE WASHINGTON 14½ Alcorn State at TEXAS TECH 13½ UT Arlington Quinnipiac 2½ at LAFAYETTE at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 10½ Navy at HARVARD 16½ Holy Cross at UIC 14½ Incarnate Word at MONMOUTH 8½ Manhattan at WAKE FOREST 20½ Presbyterian at LITTLE ROCK 1½ Jacksonville State Nevada 8½ at TEMPLE at AIR FORCE 7½ Northern Colorado at SYRACUSE 18½ Niagara at VIRGINIA TECH 18½ American at COASTAL CAROLINA 9½ N.C. A&T TCU 15½ at OLD DOMINION at RHODE ISLAND 4½ New Hampshire at CLEVELAND STATE 9½ Western Michigan at OHIO STATE 22½ New Orleans at BOSTON COLLEGE 15½ Lehigh Kentucky 14½ at LOUISVILLE at AKRON 9½ Gardner-Webb at TENNESSEE 22½ Tarleton State at MICHIGAN STATE 21½ Stony Brook at PURDUE 30½ Jacksonville at PEPPERDINE 8½ William & Mary UNC Wilmington 1½ at MARSHALL at TROY 3½ Eastern Kentucky at ARKANSAS 14½ Abilene Christian at UCF 23½ Florida A&M at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 2 Maine at OREGON STATE 6½ Idaho State at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 5½ Detroit Mercy at DAVIDSON 13½ South Carolina Upstate at APPALACHIAN STATE 11½ UNC Asheville at PENN STATE 19 Le Moyne at COLORADO 24½ Utah Tech Saint Joseph’s (PA) 1½ at CHARLESTON (SC) at RICHMOND 15½ Buffalo Colgate 1½ at IONA Samford 6½ at TEXAS SOUTHERN at BRADLEY 11½ SIU-Edwardsville at ILLINOIS STATE 13½ Southeast Missouri State at HOUSTON 26½ Texas State at IOWA STATE 29½ Eastern Illinois at MIAMI (FL) 28½ Stonehill at UTSA 7½ Army at SOUTH ALABAMA 14½ Alabama A&M at MINNESOTA 11½ Ball State at UC RIVERSIDE 6½ Idaho Northern Iowa 2½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at INDIANA 14½ North Alabama at KANSAS STATE 6½ Wichita State at UMASS 1½ Georgia Tech at SAN DIEGO STATE 7½ Stanford at LSU 14½ Lamar at WASHINGTON 14½ Eastern Washington at OREGON 6½ Kent State at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 15½ Northern Kentucky at SAN DIEGO 8½ South Dakota at UNLV 4½ Hofstra Omaha 1½ at CAL POLY at WASHINGTON STATE 1 Boise State at HAWAII 8½ Portland

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -120 at PITTSBURGH +100 Toronto -164 at BUFFALO +136 at TAMPA BAY -120 Vegas +100 at PHILADELPHIA -113 Nashville -106 Washington -125 at COLUMBUS +104 at FLORIDA -210 St. Louis +172 at NEW JERSEY -118 Edmonton -102 at DALLAS -144 Vancouver +120 at MINNESOTA -215 Montreal +176 at COLORADO -200 Ottawa +164 Calgary -146 at ANAHEIM +122 Arizona -164 at SAN JOSE +136

