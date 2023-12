NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3 4½ (47) at NEW ORLEANS Miami 6½ 9½ (49½) at WASHINGTON…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3 4½ (47) at NEW ORLEANS Miami 6½ 9½ (49½) at WASHINGTON Indianapolis 1 1½ (42½) at TENNESSEE at PITTSBURGH 2½ 6½ (41) Arizona LA Chargers 4½ 5½ (39½) at NEW ENGLAND at HOUSTON 3 3 (47½) Denver Atlanta 1½ 1½ (33½) at NY JETS at TAMPA BAY 6 3½ (36½) Carolina San Francisco 2½ 3 (47½) at PHILADELPHIA at LA RAMS 1 3½ (40½) Cleveland Kansas City 7 6 (42½) at GREEN BAY

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 5½ 9½ (39) Cincinnati

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Army 2½ 2 (28) at NAVY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NEW HAMPSHIRE 3½ Columbia at MAINE 1½ Brown at CANISIUS 4½ Saint Peter’s Auburn 7½ at APPALACHIAN STATE Tulane 2½ at FORDHAM at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 8½ Siena at CINCINNATI 16½ FGCU at NAVY 9½ Coppin State Longwood 9½ at MORGAN STATE Quinnipiac 1½ at NIAGARA at MARIST 8½ Manhattan South Dakota 1½ at WESTERN ILLINOIS at RIDER 4½ Fairfield at PITTSBURGH 1½ Clemson Stetson 7½ at CHICAGO STATE at RADFORD 9½ Elon at MISSOURI 5½ Wichita State at ARIZONA STATE 2½ San Francisco at SMU 16½ Texas A&M-Commerce at JACKSONVILLE STATE 4½ East Tennessee State at ILLINOIS STATE 1½ Murray State at PORTLAND 5½ Air Force at VIRGINIA TECH 13½ Louisville Creighton 3½ at NEBRASKA at MOREHEAD STATE 3½ Chattanooga at MISSISSIPPI STATE 26½ Southern at COLORADO 18½ Pepperdine at WESTERN KENTUCKY 4½ Eastern Kentucky at SAM HOUSTON 10½ Lamar at OHIO STATE 12½ Minnesota at UC RIVERSIDE 6½ North Dakota at STANFORD 12½ San Diego at HAWAII 20½ Central Arkansas

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -275 Chicago +220 at N.Y RANGERS -450 San Jose +340 at BUFFALO -126 Nashville +105 at BOSTON -295 Columbus +235 at LOS ANGELES -120 Colorado +100

