All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|24
|17
|4
|1
|2
|37
|86
|52
|Fayetteville
|24
|16
|5
|3
|0
|35
|82
|59
|Peoria
|24
|16
|6
|1
|1
|34
|95
|71
|Roanoke
|23
|13
|7
|2
|1
|29
|68
|61
|Pensacola
|24
|13
|11
|0
|0
|26
|80
|78
|Huntsville
|25
|11
|10
|3
|1
|26
|65
|73
|Quad City
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|79
|81
|Evansville
|24
|8
|13
|2
|1
|19
|63
|83
|Knoxville
|23
|8
|13
|2
|0
|18
|57
|87
|Macon
|23
|5
|14
|3
|1
|14
|51
|81
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 2
Roanoke 6, Huntsville 2
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 2
Quad City 4, Evansville 3
Peoria 5, Macon 4
Sunday’s Games
Peoria 6, Quad City 4
Roanoke 5, Knoxville 4
Macon 4, Evansville 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
