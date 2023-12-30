All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|24
|17
|4
|1
|2
|37
|86
|52
|Fayetteville
|24
|16
|5
|3
|0
|35
|82
|59
|Peoria
|23
|15
|6
|1
|1
|32
|89
|67
|Roanoke
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|63
|57
|Pensacola
|24
|13
|11
|0
|0
|26
|80
|78
|Huntsville
|25
|11
|10
|3
|1
|26
|65
|73
|Quad City
|21
|11
|10
|0
|0
|22
|75
|75
|Evansville
|23
|8
|12
|2
|1
|19
|61
|79
|Knoxville
|22
|8
|13
|1
|0
|17
|53
|82
|Macon
|22
|4
|14
|3
|1
|12
|47
|79
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 9, Knoxville 1
Huntsville 4, Roanoke 3
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3
Quad City 2, Evansville 0
Peoria 1, Macon 0
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 2
Roanoke 6, Huntsville 2
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 2
Quad City 4, Evansville 3
Peoria 5, Macon 4
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
