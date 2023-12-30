NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 11:30 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 24 17 4 1 2 37 86 52
Fayetteville 24 16 5 3 0 35 82 59
Peoria 23 15 6 1 1 32 89 67
Roanoke 22 12 7 2 1 27 63 57
Pensacola 24 13 11 0 0 26 80 78
Huntsville 25 11 10 3 1 26 65 73
Quad City 21 11 10 0 0 22 75 75
Evansville 23 8 12 2 1 19 61 79
Knoxville 22 8 13 1 0 17 53 82
Macon 22 4 14 3 1 12 47 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Knoxville 1

Huntsville 4, Roanoke 3

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 2, Evansville 0

Peoria 1, Macon 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 2

Roanoke 6, Huntsville 2

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 2

Quad City 4, Evansville 3

Peoria 5, Macon 4

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports
