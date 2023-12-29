All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|23
|16
|4
|1
|2
|35
|82
|50
|Fayetteville
|23
|15
|5
|3
|0
|33
|79
|57
|Peoria
|22
|14
|6
|1
|1
|30
|84
|63
|Pensacola
|23
|13
|10
|0
|0
|26
|78
|74
|Huntsville
|24
|11
|9
|3
|1
|26
|63
|67
|Roanoke
|21
|11
|7
|2
|1
|25
|57
|55
|Quad City
|20
|10
|10
|0
|0
|20
|71
|72
|Evansville
|22
|8
|12
|2
|0
|18
|58
|75
|Knoxville
|21
|8
|13
|0
|0
|16
|51
|79
|Macon
|21
|4
|13
|3
|1
|12
|43
|74
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 9, Knoxville 1
Huntsville 4, Roanoke 3
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3
Quad City 2, Evansville 0
Peoria 1, Macon 0
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
