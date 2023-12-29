NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 11:00 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 23 16 4 1 2 35 82 50
Fayetteville 23 15 5 3 0 33 79 57
Peoria 22 14 6 1 1 30 84 63
Pensacola 23 13 10 0 0 26 78 74
Huntsville 24 11 9 3 1 26 63 67
Roanoke 21 11 7 2 1 25 57 55
Quad City 20 10 10 0 0 20 71 72
Evansville 22 8 12 2 0 18 58 75
Knoxville 21 8 13 0 0 16 51 79
Macon 21 4 13 3 1 12 43 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Knoxville 1

Huntsville 4, Roanoke 3

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 2, Evansville 0

Peoria 1, Macon 0

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

