GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 23 16 4 1 2 35 82 50 Fayetteville 23 15 5 3 0 33 79 57 Peoria 22 14 6 1 1 30 84 63 Pensacola 23 13 10 0 0 26 78 74 Huntsville 24 11 9 3 1 26 63 67 Roanoke 21 11 7 2 1 25 57 55 Quad City 20 10 10 0 0 20 71 72 Evansville 22 8 12 2 0 18 58 75 Knoxville 21 8 13 0 0 16 51 79 Macon 21 4 13 3 1 12 43 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Knoxville 1

Huntsville 4, Roanoke 3

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 2, Evansville 0

Peoria 1, Macon 0

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

