All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 22 15 4 1 2 33 78 47 Fayetteville 22 14 5 3 0 31 70 56 Peoria 21 13 6 1 1 28 83 63 Pensacola 22 13 9 0 0 26 75 70 Roanoke 20 11 6 2 1 25 54 51 Huntsville 23 10 9 3 1 24 59 64 Quad City 19 9 10 0 0 18 69 72 Evansville 21 8 11 2 0 18 58 73 Knoxville 20 8 12 0 0 16 50 70 Macon 20 4 12 3 1 12 43 73

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Knoxville 3

Peoria 5, Quad City 4

Evansville 2, Huntsville 1

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

