All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|22
|15
|4
|1
|2
|33
|78
|47
|Fayetteville
|22
|14
|5
|3
|0
|31
|70
|56
|Peoria
|21
|13
|6
|1
|1
|28
|83
|63
|Pensacola
|22
|13
|9
|0
|0
|26
|75
|70
|Roanoke
|20
|11
|6
|2
|1
|25
|54
|51
|Huntsville
|23
|10
|9
|3
|1
|24
|59
|64
|Quad City
|19
|9
|10
|0
|0
|18
|69
|72
|Evansville
|21
|8
|11
|2
|0
|18
|58
|73
|Knoxville
|20
|8
|12
|0
|0
|16
|50
|70
|Macon
|20
|4
|12
|3
|1
|12
|43
|73
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Roanoke 4, Knoxville 3
Peoria 5, Quad City 4
Evansville 2, Huntsville 1
Birmingham 3, Pensacola 2
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
