GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 21 14 4 1 2 31 75 45 Fayetteville 22 14 5 3 0 31 70 56 Peoria 20 12 6 1 1 26 78 59 Pensacola 21 13 8 0 0 26 73 67 Roanoke 19 10 6 2 1 23 50 48 Huntsville 22 10 9 2 1 23 58 62 Quad City 18 9 9 0 0 18 65 67 Knoxville 19 8 11 0 0 16 47 66 Evansville 20 7 11 2 0 16 56 72 Macon 20 4 12 3 1 12 43 73

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 6, Macon 1

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1

Huntsville 6, Quad City 4

Evansville 5, Peoria 4

Saturday’s Games

Quad City 3, Knoxville 2

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1

Birmingham 2, Huntsville 1

Pensacola 7, Macon 3

Peoria 4, Evansville 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

