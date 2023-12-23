All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|21
|14
|4
|1
|2
|31
|75
|45
|Fayetteville
|22
|14
|5
|3
|0
|31
|70
|56
|Peoria
|20
|12
|6
|1
|1
|26
|78
|59
|Pensacola
|21
|13
|8
|0
|0
|26
|73
|67
|Roanoke
|19
|10
|6
|2
|1
|23
|50
|48
|Huntsville
|22
|10
|9
|2
|1
|23
|58
|62
|Quad City
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|65
|67
|Knoxville
|19
|8
|11
|0
|0
|16
|47
|66
|Evansville
|20
|7
|11
|2
|0
|16
|56
|72
|Macon
|20
|4
|12
|3
|1
|12
|43
|73
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham 4, Knoxville 2
Pensacola 6, Macon 1
Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1
Huntsville 6, Quad City 4
Evansville 5, Peoria 4
Saturday’s Games
Quad City 3, Knoxville 2
Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1
Birmingham 2, Huntsville 1
Pensacola 7, Macon 3
Peoria 4, Evansville 3
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Roanoke at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
