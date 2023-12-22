All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|20
|13
|4
|1
|2
|29
|73
|44
|Fayetteville
|21
|13
|5
|3
|0
|29
|68
|55
|Peoria
|19
|11
|6
|1
|1
|24
|74
|56
|Pensacola
|20
|12
|8
|0
|0
|24
|66
|64
|Roanoke
|18
|10
|5
|2
|1
|23
|49
|46
|Huntsville
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|57
|60
|Quad City
|17
|8
|9
|0
|0
|16
|62
|65
|Knoxville
|18
|8
|10
|0
|0
|16
|45
|63
|Evansville
|19
|7
|11
|1
|0
|15
|53
|68
|Macon
|19
|4
|11
|3
|1
|12
|40
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham 6, Quad City 3
Friday’s Games
Birmingham 4, Knoxville 2
Pensacola 6, Macon 1
Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1
Huntsville 6, Quad City 4
Evansville 5, Peoria 4
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
