All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 20 13 4 1 2 29 73 44…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 20 13 4 1 2 29 73 44 Fayetteville 21 13 5 3 0 29 68 55 Peoria 19 11 6 1 1 24 74 56 Pensacola 20 12 8 0 0 24 66 64 Roanoke 18 10 5 2 1 23 49 46 Huntsville 21 10 9 1 1 22 57 60 Quad City 17 8 9 0 0 16 62 65 Knoxville 18 8 10 0 0 16 45 63 Evansville 19 7 11 1 0 15 53 68 Macon 19 4 11 3 1 12 40 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham 6, Quad City 3

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 6, Macon 1

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1

Huntsville 6, Quad City 4

Evansville 5, Peoria 4

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.