All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 20 13 5 2 0 28 67 53 Birmingham 19 12 4 1 2 27 69 42 Peoria 18 11 6 1 0 23 70 51 Pensacola 19 11 8 0 0 22 60 63 Roanoke 17 9 5 2 1 21 47 45 Huntsville 20 9 9 1 1 20 51 56 Quad City 16 8 8 0 0 16 58 59 Knoxville 17 8 9 0 0 16 43 59 Evansville 18 6 11 1 0 13 48 64 Macon 18 4 10 3 1 12 39 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham 6, Quad City 3

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

