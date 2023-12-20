All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|20
|13
|5
|2
|0
|28
|67
|53
|Birmingham
|18
|11
|4
|1
|2
|25
|63
|39
|Peoria
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|70
|51
|Pensacola
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|60
|63
|Roanoke
|17
|9
|5
|2
|1
|21
|47
|45
|Huntsville
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|51
|56
|Quad City
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|55
|53
|Knoxville
|17
|8
|9
|0
|0
|16
|43
|59
|Evansville
|18
|6
|11
|1
|0
|13
|48
|64
|Macon
|18
|4
|10
|3
|1
|12
|39
|60
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Quad City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
