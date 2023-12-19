All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 20 13 5 2 0 28 67 53…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 20 13 5 2 0 28 67 53 Birmingham 18 11 4 1 2 25 63 39 Peoria 18 11 6 1 0 23 70 51 Pensacola 19 11 8 0 0 22 60 63 Roanoke 17 9 5 2 1 21 47 45 Huntsville 20 9 9 1 1 20 51 56 Quad City 15 8 7 0 0 16 55 53 Knoxville 17 8 9 0 0 16 43 59 Evansville 18 6 11 1 0 13 48 64 Macon 18 4 10 3 1 12 39 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Quad City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

