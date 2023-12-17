All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 20 13 5 2 0 28 67 53…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 20 13 5 2 0 28 67 53 Birmingham 18 11 4 1 2 25 63 39 Peoria 18 11 6 1 0 23 70 51 Pensacola 19 11 8 0 0 22 60 63 Roanoke 17 9 5 2 1 21 47 45 Huntsville 20 9 9 1 1 20 51 56 Quad City 15 8 7 0 0 16 55 53 Knoxville 17 8 9 0 0 16 43 59 Evansville 18 6 11 1 0 13 48 64 Macon 18 4 10 3 1 12 39 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1

Roanoke 3, Birmingham 2

Evansville 4, Peoria 3

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1

Quad City at Knoxville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

