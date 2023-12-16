Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023, 11:20 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 20 13 5 2 0 28 67 53
Birmingham 18 11 4 1 2 25 63 39
Peoria 18 11 6 1 0 23 70 51
Pensacola 19 11 8 0 0 22 60 63
Roanoke 17 9 5 2 1 21 47 45
Huntsville 20 9 9 1 1 20 51 56
Quad City 15 8 7 0 0 16 55 53
Knoxville 17 8 9 0 0 16 43 59
Evansville 18 6 11 1 0 13 48 64
Macon 18 4 10 3 1 12 39 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Evansville 5, Huntsville 1

Birmingham 2, Fayetteville 1

Peoria 6, Quad City 4

Roanoke at Knoxville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1

Roanoke 3, Birmingham 2

Evansville 4, Peoria 3

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1

Quad City at Knoxville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

