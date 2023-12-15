All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 19 12 5 2 0 26 63 52…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 19 12 5 2 0 26 63 52 Birmingham 17 11 4 1 1 24 61 36 Peoria 17 11 5 1 0 23 67 47 Pensacola 18 11 7 0 0 22 59 60 Roanoke 16 8 5 2 1 19 44 43 Huntsville 19 8 9 1 1 18 48 55 Quad City 15 8 7 0 0 16 55 53 Knoxville 17 8 9 0 0 16 43 59 Macon 17 4 9 3 1 12 38 56 Evansville 17 5 11 1 0 11 44 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 2, Quad City 0

Friday’s Games

Evansville 5, Huntsville 1

Birmingham 2, Fayetteville 1

Peoria 6, Quad City 4

Roanoke at Knoxville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

