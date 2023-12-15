All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|26
|63
|52
|Birmingham
|17
|11
|4
|1
|1
|24
|61
|36
|Peoria
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|67
|47
|Pensacola
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|59
|60
|Roanoke
|16
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|44
|43
|Huntsville
|19
|8
|9
|1
|1
|18
|48
|55
|Quad City
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|55
|53
|Knoxville
|17
|8
|9
|0
|0
|16
|43
|59
|Macon
|17
|4
|9
|3
|1
|12
|38
|56
|Evansville
|17
|5
|11
|1
|0
|11
|44
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Peoria 2, Quad City 0
Friday’s Games
Evansville 5, Huntsville 1
Birmingham 2, Fayetteville 1
Peoria 6, Quad City 4
Roanoke at Knoxville, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
