All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 18 12 4 2 0 26 62 50 Birmingham 16 10 4 1 1 22 59 35 Pensacola 18 11 7 0 0 22 59 60 Peoria 16 10 5 1 0 21 61 43 Roanoke 16 8 5 2 1 19 44 43 Huntsville 18 8 8 1 1 18 47 50 Quad City 14 8 6 0 0 16 51 47 Knoxville 17 8 9 0 0 16 43 59 Macon 17 4 9 3 1 12 38 56 Evansville 16 4 11 1 0 9 39 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 2, Quad City 0

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

