All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|18
|12
|4
|2
|0
|26
|62
|50
|Birmingham
|16
|10
|4
|1
|1
|22
|59
|35
|Pensacola
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|59
|60
|Peoria
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|61
|43
|Roanoke
|16
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|44
|43
|Huntsville
|18
|8
|8
|1
|1
|18
|47
|50
|Quad City
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|51
|47
|Knoxville
|17
|8
|9
|0
|0
|16
|43
|59
|Macon
|17
|4
|9
|3
|1
|12
|38
|56
|Evansville
|16
|4
|11
|1
|0
|9
|39
|60
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Peoria 2, Quad City 0
Friday’s Games
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.