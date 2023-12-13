Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 13, 2023, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 18 12 4 2 0 26 62 50
Birmingham 16 10 4 1 1 22 59 35
Pensacola 18 11 7 0 0 22 59 60
Peoria 15 9 5 1 0 19 59 43
Roanoke 16 8 5 2 1 19 44 43
Huntsville 18 8 8 1 1 18 47 50
Quad City 13 8 5 0 0 16 51 45
Knoxville 17 8 9 0 0 16 43 59
Macon 17 4 9 3 1 12 38 56
Evansville 16 4 11 1 0 9 39 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

