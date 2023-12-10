Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 10, 2023, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 18 12 4 2 0 26 62 50
Birmingham 16 10 4 1 1 22 59 35
Pensacola 18 11 7 0 0 22 59 60
Peoria 15 9 5 1 0 19 59 43
Roanoke 16 8 5 2 1 19 44 43
Huntsville 18 8 8 1 1 18 47 50
Quad City 13 8 5 0 0 16 51 45
Knoxville 17 8 9 0 0 16 43 59
Macon 17 4 9 3 1 12 38 56
Evansville 16 4 11 1 0 9 39 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 2

Knoxville 4, Macon 1

Evansville 1, Peoria 0

Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1

Quad City 5, Pensacola 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

